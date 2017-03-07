版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy

March 7 Sempra Energy :

* P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
