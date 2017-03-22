BRIEF-P10 Industries files for reorganization under Chapter 11

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 P10 Industries Inc
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value
* P10 Industries Inc says Dallas-based 210 capital will invest $4.654 million cash in P10 in exchange for shares of company's common stock
* P10 Industries Inc - in addition, 210 capital will provide up to ten million dollars of financing to be used for acquisitions
* P10 Industries Inc - company filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition and plan in U.S. bankruptcy court for western district of Texas in San Antonio
* P10 Industries - under plan, will also be shedding all of its contingent liabilities, including obligations under lease of its former headquarters facility
* P10 Industries Inc says in connection with filing, co entered into a restructuring support agreement with 210/P10 Investment, LLC
* P10 Industries - in connection with filing co entered into restructuring support agreement with Langley Holdings, acquirer of P10's former operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.