BRIEF-Paccar reports Q1 sales of $4.24 billion

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Paccar Inc
* Paccar achieves good first quarter revenues and profits
* Q1 sales $4.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Class 8 truck industry retail sales for U.S. and Canada in 2017 are expected to be in a range of 190,000-220,000 vehicles
* Paccar Inc - In 2017, capital expenditures of $375 million-$425 million are targeted for truck and powertrain product development
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.