2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing

March 13 Pace holdings corp:

* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
