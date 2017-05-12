BRIEF-Pacgen says gets global commercial rights to DermaMed, DermaSoleil, Deserving Health

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Pacgen Life Science Corp:
* Entered deals with Dermamed Pharmaceutical,Deserving Health for exclusive global marketing, sales, distribution rights to personal care products
* Deals provide co with access to over 50 personal care products under brand names of Dermamed, Dermasoleil and Deserving Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project