公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Pacgen says gets global commercial rights to DermaMed, DermaSoleil, Deserving Health

May 12 Pacgen Life Science Corp:

* Entered deals with Dermamed Pharmaceutical,Deserving Health for exclusive global marketing, sales, distribution rights to personal care products

* Deals provide co with access to over 50 personal care products under brand names of Dermamed, Dermasoleil and Deserving Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
