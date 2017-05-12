BRIEF-Pacgen says gets global commercial rights to DermaMed, DermaSoleil, Deserving Health

May 12 Pacgen Life Science Corp:

* Entered deals with Dermamed Pharmaceutical,Deserving Health for exclusive global marketing, sales, distribution rights to personal care products

* Deals provide co with access to over 50 personal care products under brand names of Dermamed, Dermasoleil and Deserving Health