BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California reports proposed public offering of common stock

June 14 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc :

* Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Pacific Biosciences - co may also use a portion of net proceeds from offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses

* Pacific Biosciences - intends to use net proceeds from offering for capital expenditures and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
