2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Pacific Consortium updates on proposal to acquire Tatts

April 24 Pacific Consortium

* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017

* $4.21 per share proposal superior in value to tabcorp proposal on 44 days of 57 trading days since Tabcorp’s last results announcement"

* believes Tatts independent chairman and board should consider this proposal seriously and allow the consortium to conduct due diligence
