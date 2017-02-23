版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Drilling reports Q4 loss per share $2.03

Feb 23 Pacific Drilling Sa-

* Pacific Drilling announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $-2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $178 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.7 million

* Pacific drilling sa - as of December 31, 2016, total outstanding debt was $3.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
