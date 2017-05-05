版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69

May 4 Pacific Drilling SA

* Pacific Drilling announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%

* Qtrly loss per share $4.69

* Qtrly company will not be holding an earnings conference call this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
