BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
May 4 Pacific Drilling SA
* Pacific Drilling announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
* Qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Qtrly company will not be holding an earnings conference call this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: