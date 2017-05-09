版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol reports Q1 loss per share $0.31

May 9 Pacific Ethanol Inc

* Pacific Ethanol reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $386 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - total gallons sold increased 9% to 226 million in Q1'17 compared to Q1'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
