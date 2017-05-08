BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production Q1 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 9 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
* Pacific announces first quarter 2017 results
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 oil & gas sales revenues $316.6 million versus $456.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: