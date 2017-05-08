版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 9 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp

* Pacific announces first quarter 2017 results

* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 oil & gas sales revenues $316.6 million versus $456.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
