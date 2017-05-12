BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric- California public utilities commission voted out final decision in co's 2017 general rate case proceeding

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co:
* Pacific Gas And Electric - on May 11, California public utilities commission voted out final decision in co's 2017 general rate case proceeding
* Pacific Gas and Electric-final decision authorizes revenue requirement increase, effective Jan 1, of $88 million over utility's current level of $7.916 billion
* Pacific Gas and Electric- final decision also authorizes post-test year revenue requirement increases of $444 million in 2018,$361 million in 2019
* Pacific Gas and Electric - authorized increase is result of decrease from 2016 levels of $62 million for electric distribution, decrease of $3 million for gas distribution
* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - 2017 revenue requirement increase authorized by final decision is effective beginning January 1, 2017
* Pacific Gas and Electric Co - authorized increase is also result of an increase of $153 million for electric generation from 2016 levels
* Pacific Gas and Electric - results for quarter ending june 30 are expected to reflect portion of annual increase attributable to 6 months ending June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2qzwvuQ) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project