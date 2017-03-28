BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co says unit, other parties jointly submitted to CPUC settlement agreement

March 28 Pacific Gas And Electric Co
* On March 28, unit, cities of San Bruno, San Carlos, among
others jointly submitted to cpuc settlement agreement -SEC
filing
* Pursuant to settlement agreement, Pacific Gas And Electric
Co agreed to total financial remedy of $86.5 million - SEC
filing
* Under terms of settlement agreement, customers will bear
no costs associated with financial remedies
* Settlement agreement related with order instituting
investigation into co's compliance with CPUC's ex parte
communication rules
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: