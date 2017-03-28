版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co says unit, other parties jointly submitted to CPUC settlement agreement

March 28 Pacific Gas And Electric Co

* On March 28, unit, cities of San Bruno, San Carlos, among others jointly submitted to cpuc settlement agreement -SEC filing

* Pursuant to settlement agreement, Pacific Gas And Electric Co agreed to total financial remedy of $86.5 million - SEC filing

* Under terms of settlement agreement, customers will bear no costs associated with financial remedies

* Settlement agreement related with order instituting investigation into co's compliance with CPUC's ex parte communication rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
