BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric obtains $250 mln unsecured term loan

Feb 24 Pacific Gas And Electric Co-

* Pacific Gas and Electric - on February 23, 2017, co obtained a $250 million unsecured term loan under a loan agreement

* Pacific Gas And Electric Co - term loan matures on February 22, 2018 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l8Ng8I) Further company coverage:
