BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric obtains $250 mln unsecured term loan

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01
Feb 24 Pacific Gas And Electric Co-
* Pacific Gas and Electric - on February 23, 2017, co obtained a $250 million unsecured term loan under a loan agreement
Pacific Gas And Electric Co - term loan matures on February 22, 2018
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock