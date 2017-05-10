版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Insight Electronics reports qtrly shr of $0.41

May 10 Pacific Insight Electronics Corp

* Qtrly revenue $31.8 million versus about $35 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
