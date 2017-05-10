版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Insight Q3 earnings per share c$0.41

May 10 Pacific Insight Electronics Corp :

* Pacific insight announces strong third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.41

* Pacific Insight Electronics Corp qtrly revenues C$31.8 million versus C$34.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
