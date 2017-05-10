BRIEF-Pacific Insight Q3 earnings per share c$0.41

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Pacific Insight Electronics Corp :
* Pacific insight announces strong third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.41
* Pacific Insight Electronics Corp qtrly revenues C$31.8 million versus C$34.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit