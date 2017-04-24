版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.08

April 24 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly net interest income $10.1 million versus $8.7 million Source text (bit.ly/2pcGzIF) Further company coverage:
