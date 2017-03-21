BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp receives regulatory approvals for Heritage Oaks acquisition

March 21 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc:

* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp

* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc - Pacific Premier expects that Heritage Oaks Acquisition will close late in Q1 or early in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: