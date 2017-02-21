BRIEF-Pacific ridge acquires new zinc exploration project in Yukon

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd:
* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon
* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - terms of agreement involve making payments totaling $225,000, issuing 1 million shares and completing $2.5 million in exploration over 5 years
* Pacific ridge exploration ltd - has reached an agreement to acquire an option to earn a 100% interest in ogi zinc prospect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett