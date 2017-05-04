版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.52

May 4 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.52

* Q1 revenue $69.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirms FY 2017 exparel net product sales guidance of $290 million to $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐