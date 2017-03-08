版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 13:58 BJT

BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals prices $300 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022

March 8 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
