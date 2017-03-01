版本:
BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.09

March 1 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $72.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY 2017 exparel net product sales of $290 million to $310 million

* Sees 2017 exparel net product sales of $290 million to $310 million

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP gross margins of approximately 70 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
