公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Pacira says phase 4 study shows its drug reduces opioid consumption and postsurgical pain in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty

March 14 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Phase 4 study shows exparel versus active comparator reduces opioid consumption and postsurgical pain in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc says also achieved statistical significance for certain key secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
