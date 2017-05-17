版本:
BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America sets quarterly dividend of $0.63/shr

May 17 Packaging Corp of America

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
