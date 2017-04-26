BRIEF-Packaging Corporation Of America Q1 sales $1.5 bln

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Packaging Corp Of America:
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.45
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly earnings per share $1.24
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $1.27
* Packaging Corp Of America qtrly containerboard production 932,000 tons, containerboard inventory was down 16,000 tons versus year end 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Packaging Corp Of America-current estimate of total property damage, business interruption losses due to deridder mill incident is between $20 million-$25 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated impact of deridder mill incident to q1 earnings, excluding capital costs, is $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.