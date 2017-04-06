BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp, CU Bancorp agree to merge for about $705 mln

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 PacWest Bancorp:
* PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp agree to merge
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction was approved by PacWest and CU Bancorp boards of directors
* PacWest Bancorp - CU Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.5308 shares of PacWest common stock and $12.00 in cash for each share of CU Bancorp
* PacWest Bancorp - total value of merger consideration is $39.45 per CU Bancorp share
* PacWest Bancorp - in connection with transaction, California united bank will be merged into pacific western bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.