2017年 4月 6日

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp, CU Bancorp agree to merge for about $705 mln

April 6 PacWest Bancorp:

* PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp agree to merge

* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million

* PacWest Bancorp - transaction was approved by PacWest and CU Bancorp boards of directors

* PacWest Bancorp - CU Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.5308 shares of PacWest common stock and $12.00 in cash for each share of CU Bancorp

* PacWest Bancorp - total value of merger consideration is $39.45 per CU Bancorp share

* PacWest Bancorp - in connection with transaction, California united bank will be merged into pacific western bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
