版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd

May 24 Zhaopin Ltd

* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐