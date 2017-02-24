版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 11:08 BJT

BRIEF-PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares

Feb 23 Plains Gp Holdings Lp

* PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares

* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares

* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $1.3 billion

