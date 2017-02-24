BRIEF-PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 23 Plains Gp Holdings Lp
* PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $1.3 billion
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program