BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces positive regulatory guidance for Remoxy ER

March 20 Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces positive regulatory guidance for Remoxy ER

* Believe its now on track to make expeditious progress toward resubmission of Remoxy NDA

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - expect to complete remoxy studies by year-end 2017, at a cost of approximately $3 mln-$4 mln

* Agreement reached with FDA on additional studies that are needed for Remoxy's approval