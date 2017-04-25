BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 25 Pain Therapeutics Inc-
* Pain Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property