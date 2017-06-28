版本:
2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Paion AG says Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial

June 28 Paion Ag :

* Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy

* Primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved

* Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial in procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
