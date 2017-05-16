BRIEF-Palatin Technologies reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Palatin Technologies Inc-
* Palatin Technologies Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on May 16, 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Palatin Technologies Inc says for quarter ended March 31, 2017, recognized $10.8 million in contract revenue related to license agreement with amag
* Palatin Technologies - proceeds from license agreement with amag, capital resources will be adequate to fund planned operations through calendar year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.