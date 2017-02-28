版本:
BRIEF-Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.

Feb 28 Palisades Ventures Inc

* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.

* Palisades Ventures Inc - Parties completed due diligence, amended agreement replaces binding letter agreement previously announced on January 4, 2017

* Palisades Ventures Inc - Will complete a private placement of units for gross minimum proceeds of CDN$1 million and gross maximum proceeds of CDN$2 million

* Palisades Ventures Inc - Proceeds of private placement will be used for a phase 1 work program on Hurricane Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
