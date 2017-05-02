版本:
BRIEF-P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

May 2 Pam Transportation Services Inc:

* P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC- REAUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH COMPANY CAN REPURCHASE UP TO 500,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
