公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel for $4.6 bln - WSJ

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage:
