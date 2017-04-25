BRIEF-Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Pan American Silver Corp
* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred
* Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold
* Total consideration for cose transaction includes a 1.5 pct net smelter return royalty
* Co's unit Minera Triton Argentina will acquire 100 pct of Patagonia Gold's Cap-Oeste Sur Este project in Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Patagonia Gold has been granted an exclusive option to purchase from Co's unit, the Calcatreu gold-silver project for $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.