版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pan Global Resources appoints Tim Moody as President & CEO

April 18 Pan Global Resources Inc:

* Appoints Tim Moody as President & CEO and provides update on the Minera Aguila copper project in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

