BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy Q4 loss per share C$1.42

March 23 Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* Pan Orient Energy Corp. 2016 year end financial & operating results

* Q4 loss per share c$1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
