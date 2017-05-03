BRIEF-Panalpina buys majority stake in Carelog Freight Service and its units

May 3 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company

* Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in Carelog Freight Service A/S and its subsidiaries

* Transaction was completed yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark