版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Panalpina buys majority stake in Carelog Freight Service and its units

May 3 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company

* Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in Carelog Freight Service A/S and its subsidiaries

* Transaction was completed yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
