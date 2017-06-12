版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Panalpina expects lower results for H1 compared to same period last year

June 12 PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

* WE EXPECT MARKET CHALLENGES TO ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR PROFITABILITY LEVELS AND WE ANTICIPATE LOWER RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR, COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
