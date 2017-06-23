版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing

June 23 Pandora Media Inc:

* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐