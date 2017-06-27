BRIEF-Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down

June 27 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora announces senior leadership transition and
appoints new board member
* Says Jason Hirschhorn appointed to the board
* Pandora Media Inc - board initiates CEO search following
Tim Westergren decision to step down; CFO Naveen Chopra named
interim CEO
* Pandora Media Inc - Pandora also announced that President
Mike Herring and CMO Nick Bartle are departing company
* Pandora Media Inc - Jason Hirschhorn is chief executive
officer of Redef Group, a digital content curation company that
he founded in 2013
