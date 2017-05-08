BRIEF-Pandora sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Pandora Media Inc:
* Pandora reports Q1 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $375 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion
* Q1 revenue $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.2 million
* Total subscribers increased to 4.71 million in q1 2017 from 3.93 million in Q1 2016
* Q1 2017 ad RPMs were $50.87, growing 12% year-over-year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pandora Media- see strong tailwinds as advertising technology investments co is making in h1 2017 come online in seasonally strong second half of year
* Q2 revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.