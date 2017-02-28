版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Pandora shares falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense- CNBC

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
