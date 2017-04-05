版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Panera Bread says merger agreement provides termination fee of $215 mln will be payable to Rye Parent if deal terminated

April 5 Panera Bread Co

* Panera Bread - Merger agreement provides termination fee of $215 million will be payable by co to Rye Parent if deal terminated under certain specified circumstances Source text: [bit.ly/2oKgY76] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐