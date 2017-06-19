版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics sells one of its existing vessels

June 19 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :

* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐