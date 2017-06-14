版本:
BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering

June 14 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - priced a private placement of approximately 6.7 million of its common shares, par value $0.0001 per share

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - priced private placement at a purchase price of $2.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
