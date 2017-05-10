版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports Q1 EPS $0.04

May 10 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd:

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $84.5 million versus $43.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐