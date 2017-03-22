BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports Q4 net income of $0.1 mln

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :
* Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $66.3 million versus $55.9 million
* Net income of $0.1 million in Q4 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $4.8 million in same period of 2015
* Qtrly net income of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.