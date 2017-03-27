版本:
BRIEF-Papa John's announces opening in Casablanca, Morocco

March 27 Papa John's International Inc:

* Papa John's continues international expansion, announces opening in Casablanca, Morocco

* Moroccan-based planet pizza has exclusive development rights for Papa John's brand in country and plans to build 20 stores in Morocco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
